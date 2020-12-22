Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 670 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $522,690,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after buying an additional 1,187,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

