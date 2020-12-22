Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 458,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 186,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,680 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,037.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 197,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 180,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 133,888 shares during the last quarter.

GTO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

