Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Mercari alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.