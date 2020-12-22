Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $196,782.49

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $196,782.49 and $395.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00446327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.01528228 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

