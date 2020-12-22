MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,473.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.02649388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.01322438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00657078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00073995 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.