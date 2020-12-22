MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $223,437.11 and $13,705.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.90 or 0.99954744 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00446462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00624676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00145358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

