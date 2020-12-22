Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Matson were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

