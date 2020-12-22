MASTERNET (MASH) Market Cap Tops $5,356.29

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $5,356.29 and approximately $498.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00140370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00717010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00176866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00374376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104718 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

