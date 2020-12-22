MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of MCFT opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. AJO LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

