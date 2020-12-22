Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.90.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.60. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.80 and a 200-day moving average of $324.13. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,287,000 after acquiring an additional 194,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.