Massnet (MASS) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $13.64 million and $944,850.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Massnet

MASS is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 88,124,023 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

Massnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

