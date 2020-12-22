Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $668.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $668.00 and traded as high as $720.50. Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) shares last traded at $697.00, with a volume of 263,177 shares changing hands.

MSLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 731.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

