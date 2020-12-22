Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 75,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

