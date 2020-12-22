Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $32.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 1,658,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,879. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

