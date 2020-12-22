MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 5.8%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.72. 5,671,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,080,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 79.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in MannKind by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

