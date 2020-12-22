MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.82. 842,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 665,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

