Maecenas (ART) Trading 66.5% Higher This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $97,534.60 and approximately $470.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

