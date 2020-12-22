Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.