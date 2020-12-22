Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.