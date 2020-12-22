Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,108 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 996.5% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 910,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.