Luna Coin Achieves Market Cap of $11,608.91 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Luna Coin has a market cap of $11,608.91 and approximately $480.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00725334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00166033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00070727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

