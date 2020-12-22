Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo Sells 15,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RIDE opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

