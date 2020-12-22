Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 10619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

