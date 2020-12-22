Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $409.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.
LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.71.
LMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.25. 44,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
