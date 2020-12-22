Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $409.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.71.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.25. 44,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.