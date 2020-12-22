LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $28,576.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00053853 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003589 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.