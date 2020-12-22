Lobstex Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $973,916.17 and approximately $111,565.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00110525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,924,600 coins and its circulating supply is 20,924,588 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

