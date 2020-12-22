Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $973,916.17

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $973,916.17 and approximately $111,565.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00110525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,924,600 coins and its circulating supply is 20,924,588 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

