Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) Shares Down 2.7%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). 228,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 267,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) Company Profile (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

