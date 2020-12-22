Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,247,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

