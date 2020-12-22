Litecoin Price Up 23.7% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $104.23 or 0.00456495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $10.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,140,011 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

