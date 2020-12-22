Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 16.3% Higher This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $228,234.82 and approximately $197,188.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00166465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108339 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

