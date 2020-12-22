Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.