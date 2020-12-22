Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

TSE LNR opened at C$68.15 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$71.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9756185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,494.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,168 shares of company stock worth $3,465,874 over the last three months.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.