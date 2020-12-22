LINA Price Reaches $0.0057 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $10,662.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00360790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002385 BTC.

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

