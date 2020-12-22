LikeCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,906.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $42,906.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,023,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,471,628 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.