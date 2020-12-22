Liam Ratcliffe Purchases 142,857 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARVN stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 71.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arvinas by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 386.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arvinas by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

