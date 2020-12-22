Liam Ratcliffe Purchases 142,857 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ARVN stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
