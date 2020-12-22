LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
