LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Get LG Display alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 7,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.