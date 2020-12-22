Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.63. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 16,450 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LXE shares. Stifel Firstegy cut Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

