Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,899,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $962,972. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $365.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

