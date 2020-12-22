Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $130.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.83. 244,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $165.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after buying an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.