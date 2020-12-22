LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

NYSE LCII opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $136.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $379,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

