Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LAWS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Lawson Products stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

