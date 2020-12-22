Largo Coin Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.84 or 0.00041504 BTC on major exchanges. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $173.54 million and $1.62 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00718731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00187263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Largo Coin Coin Trading

Largo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.