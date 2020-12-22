Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Gap Down to $25.40

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $23.40. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LARK. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $81,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $60,538.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $178,225. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

