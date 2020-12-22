Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

