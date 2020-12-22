Kuende (KUE) Trading Up 18% This Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Kuende has a total market cap of $193,300.90 and approximately $43.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00349280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

