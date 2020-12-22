Kuai Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.64 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $11.64 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00139954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00738287 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00167964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00109513 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

