K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Scotiabank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

