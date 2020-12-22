Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

