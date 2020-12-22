Komodo Price Tops $0.56 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Komodo has a market cap of $69.51 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00296638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,309,254 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

