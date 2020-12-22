Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Neutral at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after buying an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after buying an additional 1,849,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after buying an additional 194,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.